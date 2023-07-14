Delhi floods: Tragedy strikes as three children drown in Delhi's Mukundpur while bathing in floodwater

In a heartbreaking incident, three children lost their lives by drowning in a ditch at a metro construction site in Delhi's Mukundpur on Friday. The unfortunate mishap occurred around 3 pm when the children, seeking respite from the flood water, jumped into the ditch for a bath.

Following the incident, immediate medical assistance was provided, but sadly, all three were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The young victims have been identified as Piyush (13), Nikhil (10), and Ashish (13). The incident has prompted a police investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

#WATCH | Delhi | It is very unfortunate.. those three children went swimming in the river.. we have warned so many times that do not go near the rivers…This is a very big crisis..everyone should work together and not play the blame game: Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Delhi on three… pic.twitter.com/GUxwv4a3EU — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Over the past few days, the national capital has been grappling with severe flooding caused by the swelling of the Yamuna River. However, on Friday, the water levels in the Yamuna receded to 208.25 meters after reaching a 45-year record high in Delhi. Despite the decrease in water levels, several areas in the city remain submerged, further highlighting the challenges posed by the ongoing floods.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tweeted that several water treatment plants had to be shut down due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. He visited the Wazirabad water treatment plant and stated that it would be restarted once the situation returns to normal.

This devastating incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with flooded areas and the need for increased caution during such situations. The authorities continue to monitor the flood situation while offering condolences to the grieving families affected by this tragic incident.

Also Watch | PM Modi participates in Bastille Day parade in France with Macron, India's marching contingent, flypast by IAF's Rafale jets wows crowds