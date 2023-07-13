Delhi floods: Yamuna River’s water-level breaks 45-year record, areas in ITO, Kashmere Gate inundated 

Delhi’s Yamuna river crossed the staggering 208 metres mark and swelled to 208.46 metres at 7 am on Thursday. The river crossed the highest flood record at 1 pm on Wednesday. Yamuna river swelled to 208.08 metres on Wednesday, crossing the previous all-time record high of 207.49 metres, recorded 45 years ago in 1978.

Due to the rise in Yamuna’s water level, heavy waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas near Kashmere Gate and also at ITO. ITO is a key route for commuters travelling from east Delhi to central Delhi and Connaught Place. Other areas which were inundated due to the overflowing were Chandgiram Akhada, Civil Lines and the Nigam Bodh Ghat.

#WATCH | Delhi: Low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate flooded due to the rise in the water level of river Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/wgSNhB669c — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023 VIDEO | Water from overflowing Yamuna river reaches ITO, a key route to commute from East Delhi to Central Delhi and Connaught Place.



The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.08 metres on Wednesday, smashing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago… pic.twitter.com/kKLJJfEcXv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023 VIDEO | Water from overflowing Yamuna enters Delhi's Chandgiram Akhada on ISBT road. pic.twitter.com/ZZoULsDmP0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023 VIDEO | Water from overflowing Yamuna inundates Nigam Bodh Ghat road in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4uKFqTCVR3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

#WATCH | Civil Lines area of Delhi flooded, latest visuals from the area.



Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage. pic.twitter.com/Tze2no1gZd — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Due to rise in water level of Yamuna and inundation of low-lying areas, the traffic movement has been impacted on several routes. Delhi Traffic Police have advised commuters to plan their journey in advance.

The road stretches that have been hit are the Mahatma Gandhi Marg between the IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between the Kalighat Mandir and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara. Traffic movement has also been closed at Bhairon Road near Pragati Maidan due to the overflow of drain water near the railway underbridge.

Traffic movement will also be impacted due to repair work on C-Hexagon India Gate near Shershah Road cut. Movement of commercial vehicles across parts of Delhi will also be regulated. As per the Delhi Traffic Police, non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to eastern and northern Peripheral Expressway.

Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ghazipur border. Commercial vehicles will also be diverted from Akshardham towards DND. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan and IP flyover, and Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.

