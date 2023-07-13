Monsoon Update 2023: IMD warns of flash flood, heavy rainfall in these regions; check weather update

The India Met Department (IMD) on Thursday warned of moderate flash flood risk in several parts of India. There is a high likelihood of moderate flash floods in Uttarakhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, extreme northeast Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, northeastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh, coastal Karnataka and southern parts of Konkan & Goa.

The weather office said in its forecast: “Surface runoff/inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas over areas of concern (AoC) due to expected rainfall in the next 24 hours”.

The Met department classified parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, coastal Karnataka, and Konkan & Goa as areas of concern (AoC). It added that some of these places classified as AoC, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand recorded rainfall up to 20 mm in the last 6 hours and up to 120 mm in the last 24 hours.

Also watch: 2023 North India flood-affected states: Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

Meanwhile, the weather office also predicted heavy to very heavy rain showers over isolated parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, coastal and south-interior Karnataka during the next two days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over east Rajasthan from July 13-16 and over Himachal Pradesh on July 15 and July 16. Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpour is also likely over Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Konkan and Goa during the next five days.

The ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra will likely record isolated heavy rainfall during July 14-16 whereas the Gujarat region will record similar weather conditions on July 12, July 15, and July 16. Rainfall is expected to decrease over northwest India but could continue over the Gangetic plains for the next five days.

Moreover, the Met department said light/moderate rainfall is likely over most parts of the country from July 17-19 barring Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, west Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

Watch: Nifty, Sensex hit new all-time highs; TCS, Infosys among top gainers, PowerGrid, Maruti top losers; Hindalco, Zomato, LTIMindtree, other buzzing stocks on July 13

Watch: Patanjali Foods share price tanks 5%, hit lower circuit as OFS kicks off today. Check offer size, floor price, bid details, and company’s journey from Ruchi Soya to Patanjali Foods

Also Read: Monsoon Update: IMD issues red, orange alerts for Bihar, other states; warns of flooding, landslides in these regions

Also Read: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for Delhi-NCR; some relief likely in Himachal Pradesh

Watch: AI images of global stars reimagined in Pakistan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Mahira Khan, Taylor Swift, Virat Kohli

Also watch: Sun Pharma shines bright under Dilip Shanghvi; know how the 'Reluctant Billionaire' staged a turnaround for the pharma giant