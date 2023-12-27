Delhi fog update: Over 100 flights delayed, several trains affected due to low visibility; airport issues advisory

As a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning, daily commuters and travellers were impacted due to poor visibility conditions.

Several trains arriving and departing from Delhi were delayed due to fog and low visibility, news agency ANI reported, as it shared visuals from the New Delhi railway station.

#WATCH | Delhi: Some trains delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital; Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station pic.twitter.com/V6V3QU4hIq — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

Separately, it said that the Delhi Airport is facing delays affecting approximately 110 flights (domestic as well as international) covering arrivals and departures due to dense fog.

Delhi Airport is facing delays affecting approximately 110 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog: Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System) — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

The New Delhi Airport, meanwhile, on X (formerly Twitter) issued a fog alert for passengers. "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the advisory stated.

CAT III-compliant aircrafts are equipped with advanced technology, allowing them to operate in diffcult visibility conditions, such as dense fog.

On Tuesday, a total of five flights were diverted and nearly 30 flights delayed at the Delhi airport due to dense fog. The arrival of 14 trains was also delayed.

Delhi's maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 378 at 4 pm on Tuesday. Humidity levels oscillated between 59 per cent and 100 per cent.

The weather office predicted mainly clear skies with dense to very dense fog in the morning for Wednesday and Thursday.

Besides Delhi, a layer of dense fog is currently also persisting over parts of northwest India and adjoining central India including Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh.

