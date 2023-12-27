Watch: Dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR as cold conditions prevail, visibility reduced

A thick blanket of fog covered parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, resulting in visibility dropping to almost zero. The cold wave conditions continued to prevail in the national capital region as the minimum temperature dropped to 7 degree Celsius in the city.

Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Barapullah, Dhaula Kuan, India Gate are doing rounds on social media. The videos show these regions covered in dense fog.

#WATCH | Delhi: Few flights delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital; Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport pic.twitter.com/5LMdKbmFpO — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: A blanket of fog covers the national capital as temperature dips further.



(Visuals from Barapullah, shot at 7:00 am) pic.twitter.com/clNXOv9H5T — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Parts of Delhi engulfed in fog as cold-wave continues, visuals from Delhi-Noida border.



(Visuals shot at 6:25 am) pic.twitter.com/DWbQYzQPhA — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

Currently, the minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-10 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It said today that a layer of dense fog is persisting over parts of Northwest India and adjoining Central India including Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh.

Previously, the weather department had said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in early hours or morning hours in many parts of Punjab during December 27-31, some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during December 27-29 and over isolated pockets of North Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh on December 27.

"Dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in early hours or morning hours in isolated pockets over Odisha, Uttarakhand on December 27 and 28; Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on December 30 and 31 and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during December 27-31," it stated.

Besides, it said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from December 30. Under its the influence and its interaction with lower level easterly winds, light isolated rainfall is likely over Northwest and adjoining Central India during December 30 to January 2, 2024.

