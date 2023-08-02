Delhi govt bars usage, sale of Chinese Manjha for kite flying weeks ahead of Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan 

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday issued instructions to all the concerned departments to ban the usage and sale of Chinese Manjha or glass-coated threads in view of kite-flying in the city on the occasions of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. Rai appealed to people to not use or sell or Chinese Manjha otherwise punitive action will be taken. Gopal Rai said that possible penalties for the violation of the ban on Chinese Manjha are five years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Delhi government has directed Delhi Production Control Committee (DPCC) to strictly implement the ban on sale, production, storage, supply, and import of Chinese Manjha in Delhi during the upcoming festive season, a government statement read. The officials of revenue, wildlife, police and municipal corporations have also been directed to take punitive action against any violations of the ban.

Officers of the level of Tehsildars and above in the revenue department, wildlife inspectors and above in the forest department, sub-inspectors and above in the Delhi Police, and sanitary inspectors, general licensing inspectors and public health inspectors of the municipal corporations have also been empowered to take punitive action against violators.

“Kite flying becomes more popular among Delhi residents around August 15. But in the midst of this kite-flying pastime, news of accidents caused by Chinese Manjha are also reported every year. Since January 10, 2017, the use and sale of Chinese Manjha have been prohibited in the capital city of Delhi. Despite this, some kite flyers utilize it every year on August 15, as a result, a lot of animals and birds get trapped in the manjha,” Rai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Delhi minister explained that the Chinese manjha is made out of chemicals instead of cotton fabric and is extremely harmful for the environment. He also remarked that Chinese Manjha’s use was made illegal as it could kill humans, animals and birds. Rai further said that the glass-coated threads can also pose a danger to people crossing roads.

A complete ban on Chinese Manjha or other kind of thread made of nylon, plastic or any other synthetic material was imposed by the Delhi government in January 10 last year. The Delhi government had banned the sale, production, storage, supply, import, and use of Chinese Manjha or any other kind of synthetic threads in flying kites.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to buy majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Report

Also Watch: Top News on August 2: Titan Company, Adani Wilmar Q1 Results, CRISIL, L&T ex-dividend stocks, Nifty outlook, GST Council meet on online gaming, CAT 2023 Registration to start, new Honda bike launch

Also Read: FM Sitharaman-led GST Council to meet today; clarify definition, 28% tax on online gaming

Also Watch: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on August 2, 2023: IDFC First Bank, Coromandel International, and Tata Chemicals