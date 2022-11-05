Delhi HC rejects application seeking to implead Elon Musk for account suspension

On Friday, November 4, the Delhi High Court (HC) reportedly rejected a request to charge Twitter founder Elon Musk in a case involving account suspension.



The applicant was also fined Rs 25,000 by the court. Justice Yashwant Varma deemed the application to be "thoroughly misconceived".



"This application is thoroughly misconceived. It cannot possibly be disputed that a corporate entity is thoroughly represented and therefore, there was no need to file such an application. Accordingly, it is dismissed with a cost of Rs 25,000," the judge said.



The court stated at the outset that "even we need entertainment" and questioned the petitioner's attorney about the seriousness of the application.



Advocate Raghav Awasthi responded that the petitioner's instructions were to press the application in response to this.



He claimed that Musk was not only Twitter's director but also a significant shareholder and an essential party in the dispute.



Dimple Kaul filed a petition with the Delhi High Court, claiming that she used her Twitter account, which had more than 2.55,000 followers, to post educational material about history, literature, politics, archaeology, Indian culture, non-violence, equality, women's rights, etc.

According to the application, Musk has a very different perspective on free speech and that makes it important to hear his opinions.



The platform has been engaged in legal disputes with the Indian government and is presently contesting some of the takedown orders issued by the Centre in the Karnataka High Court.



As per Musk, Twitter will create a "content moderation council" to make decisions about content and account reinstatement.

Also Read: Twitter India employees get emotional and nostalgic, bid their ‘Final Goodbyes’