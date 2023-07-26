Delhi: Kejriwal govt announces four dry days during upcoming festivals

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Alongside the declared days, October 2 be a dry day as well because of Gandhi Jayanti

SUMMARY
  • Delhi govt declares 4 dry days: Muharram, Independence Day, Janmashtami, Eid-e-Milad
  • No alcohol sales during these days for peaceful celebrations
  • Alongside the declared days, October 2 be a dry day as well because of Gandhi Jayanti

Delhi government, led by CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday declared four dry days for the upcoming festivals to ensure peaceful and orderly celebrations. CM Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal from the excise department regarding the development on Wednesday. 

The specific dates for the dry days are Muharram (July 29), Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (September 7), and Eid-e-Milad (September 28). "This move is aimed to maintain a respectful and solemn atmosphere during religious and national festivities," said the AAP government.

On days marked as dry days, sale and consumption of alcohol won't be allowed. The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every 3 months.

Alongside the declared days, October 2 will be a dry day as well because of Gandhi Jayanti. On Ganesh Chaturthi too a dry day might be declared in Delhi. 

Last year, Delhi’s LG VG Saxena also declared a dry day on Chhath Puja. This year however, no notification in this regard has come yet from the authorities. The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every 3 months.

By enforcing dry days, the government seeks to prevent any untoward incidents and promote a harmonious environment.

Published on: Jul 26, 2023, 2:21 PM IST
