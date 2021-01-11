Delhi, Maharashtra latest to be hit with bird flu; culling begins

Delhi and Maharashtra have become the latest states to confirm the outbreak of avian flu after 7 states including Haryana and Kerala reported the spread of the virus which has killed thousands of birds in the country in the past few days.

The testing of eight samples sent to a lab in Bhopal confirmed bird flu in the capital.

The eight samples in Delhi were taken from Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Sanjay Lake and Dwarka, confirmed Dr Rakesh Singh of the animal husbandry unit from the Development Department to news agency PTI.

While in Maharashtra's Murumba village in Parbhani district, bird flu was found to be the cause of death of 900 hens.

The district administration has decided to cull nearly 8,000 birds in one-kilometre radius where these birds died.

A drive to cull ducks at Sanjay Lake in Delhi will also be carried out where 10 ducks were found dead earlier.

Delhi has shut down Ghazipur poultry market temporarily because of the bird flu scare.

The Delhi Development Authority has also closed Hauz Khas Park, Dwarka Sector 9 Park, Hastsal Park and Sanjay Lake as a precautionary measure.

The bird flu outbreak has already been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Bird flu is a highly infectious and causes severe respiratory disease in birds caused by the H5N1 influenza virus, which can occasionally infect humans as well.

Also watch: Chicken demand nosedives; mutton prices reach Rs 800 per kg

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: Covishield transport from Serum Institute may begin on January 11 or 12