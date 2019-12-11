scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Delhi Metro introduce e-cycle services in Malviya Nagar, Saket to boost last mile connectivity

The service has been launched in collaboration with Gurugram-based e-bike sharing platform Zypp

With the rollout in Saket and Malviya Nagar, Zypp has made a debut in Delhi With the rollout in Saket and Malviya Nagar, Zypp has made a debut in Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced e-cycle service at Malviya Nagar and Saket metro stations on Tuesday. The move has come to reduce congestion and pollution in the city and boost last mile connectivity.

The service has been launched in collaboration with Gurugram-based e-bike sharing platform Zypp. The e-cycle service was flagged off from Malviya Nagar metro station by AK Garg, Director of Operations at the DMRC.


With the rollout in Saket and Malviya Nagar, Zypp has made a debut in Delhi. Earlier the startup was present in Gurugram, Noida and Kota.

Zypp had won the 'Best Startup' award at Move Summit India 2018, organised by NITI Aayog in the mobility space.

The DMRC is already operating e-rickshaw, e-bikes and bicycle in various metro stations across the national capital.

The DMRC has taken several steps to boost last mile connectivity. It has also tied up with bike sharing app Yulu. The e-bikes service was launched from Dilli Haat (INA) to JLN Staidium in September this year.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos