Delhi Police files 2 FIRs against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh; accused of demanding sexual favours, inappropriate touching

The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs and ten complaints against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him by wrestlers.

The FIRs and complaints were registered at Delhi’s Connaught Place police station. The complaints were registered on April 21, and the FIRs were filed on April 28.

The WFI Chief has been accused of demanding sexual favours per the FIRs. Furthermore, ten complaints of molestation have also been filed against Singh, India Today reported.

The complaints detail the WFI Chief’s attempts at inappropriate touching, putting his hand over the girls' chests, moving his hand from the chest to the back and chasing, among others.

Of the two FIRs lodged, the first details the allegations by the Olympians, while the second has allegations levelled by the father of a minor.

The minor accused Singh of holding her tight and touching her inappropriately while clicking a picture. The minor clarified that she had asked the WFI chief not to follow her as well.

The FIR filed by the wrestlers details several incidents.