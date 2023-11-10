Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Diwali, Dhanteras; check areas to avoid

Ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations, Delhi police issued a traffic advisory keeping in mind the traffic conditions expected over the weekend. In its latest advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said special traffic arrangements have been made in connection with the festival of Dhanteras and Diwali.

As per the advisory, areas near key markets of the capital will remain crowded on November 10 and 12. People have been advised to use public transport in order to avoid any inconvenience. "Pre Diwali, high volume of traffic is expected on the city roads especially around shopping malls and around busy high footfall market areas," the traffic advisory stated.

Key markets such as Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Place, Greater Kailash, among others, have been mentioned in the advisory notice issued by Delhi Traffic Police. Along with these, the nearest metro stations are also mentioned, thereby encouraging people to use the mode of public transport.

"In view of the festivals of #Dhanteras & #Deepawali, special traffic arrangements will be effective. Kindly follow the advisory," Delhi Traffic Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

On Thursday, traffic in the national capital was affected at several places as people thronged the markets ahead of Diwali, causing inconvenience to commuters. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, they have received around 15 calls related to the traffic issue on Thursday.

Several commuters took to X complaining about the traffic condition in the city.

Separately, the traffic police took to X and wrote, "Movement of traffic on San Martin Marg is affected due to a road cave-in near Jesus Mary Marg-San Martin Marg Red Light. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

