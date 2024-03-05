Delhi records lowest temperature in March in 5 yrs at 9 degree Celsius

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded. According to the Observatory, this was the lowest temperature recorded in March in the last five years. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius on March 1, 2019.

The western Himalayan region has been bracing fresh snowfall and showers and is expected to continue until March 7, the India Meteorological Department said.

Northern India particularly Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand observed congenial snowfall and moderate rainfall during the past few days. Other regions reported minor precipitation.

The weather department added that parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh are likely to experience scattered snowfall and downpour over the next four days. The department stated western disturbances as the cause behind the weather conditions.

As per the IMD, Assam, Meghalaya, and other states may receive light rain.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 122, which is in the "moderate" category, at 9 am on Tuesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Data also showed that the current PM2.5 concentration in Delhi is 3.5 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hours air quality guidelines value.