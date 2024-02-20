Weather update: Delhi experiences temperature drop, light rainfall; IMD predicts more rain showers

Delhi experienced a decrease in temperature early Tuesday morning following light rainfall at midnight. Various areas, including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha Road near Nizamuddin flyover, and Kartavya Path, witnessed fresh showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms will continue over Delhi and its neighbouring cities today.

The air quality index in Delhi has dropped following the rains, with many areas such as IGI Airport, Dwarka, and Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium recording an AQI below 200. The temperature in Delhi dropped to 15 degrees Celsius at 6 AM today.

The IMD has also issued a red alert for snowfall and hailstorm in certain states. More rainfall is expected in Delhi during the day, as per the IMD forecast.

Furthermore, the weather office has predicted light to moderate intensity rain over several areas of Delhi-NCR, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Rewari, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, and Bhiwari.

Not only this, the Met Department also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 50-60 kmph and hailstorm in isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on February 20.

Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and west Uttar Pradesh on February 20. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph and hailstorm are very likely to prevail over isolated parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar on February 21.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph are expected to occur in pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The forecast also included thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph in isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal on February 22.

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall was reported in Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand, and several districts in Jammu and Kashmir today. The weather office also predicted heavy to very rainfall/snowfall in parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan and Himachal Pradesh today.

