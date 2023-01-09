Delhi winter: ‘Consider WFH for offices’, demand netizens on social media

As the national capital saw cold wave conditions for the fifth consecutive day, social media users urged offices to consider the work-from-home option in the wake of extreme winter. They also shared their woes regarding their commute to work when Delhi and its neighbouring areas were engulfed in a blanket of fog. A user wrote, “This is Delhi. Not any mountains! Just like schools are shut, please consider offices WFH as well!”

Another user shared pictures and tweeted that not only is there a lack of signage and markings on Delhi roads but the street lights are also shut. The user wrote, “Not only is there a lack of signage and markings on Delhi roads, but at many points along the stretch, the street lights are off as well. So, we drive with trucks not keeping their lane and almost no visibility!”

A parent shared pictures and tweeted that seeing her child go to school in such misty and cold winter reminded her of her own childhood. She wrote, “Seeing my child going to school in this misty and cold winter brings back childhood memories.. The cold season brings back so many warm memories. Winter was such a magical time to be a child.. Who can forget the feel of warm fuzzy sunshine in the afternoon.”

Another user said that she travelled using an auto at 8 am in the morning. The user tweeted, “You talk about guts! I travelled in an auto at 8 in the morning and I could see my future clearly. (Not very bright, I would say).”

Besides this, users also shared rib-tickling memes on the same.

Meanwhile, 267 trains have been cancelled due to dense fog and alarmingly low visibility levels. These 267 trains comprise 82 express trains, 140 passenger trains, 40 sub-urban trains, a parcel express, and 4 empty rakes. As many as 118 flights were delayed for departure and at least 32 arrivals were delayed due to the bad weather.

Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory logged a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius on Monday. Other weather stations in Delhi– Ayanagar, Lodhi Road, and Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees, 3.2 degrees, and 3.3 degrees, respectively.

