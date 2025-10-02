A Delhi woman’s tweet about a small gesture towards a Zomato delivery driver has struck a chord online, sparking wider discussion about the value of addressing people by their names.

Neha Moolchandani shared on X that she had ordered food via Zomato and was greeted by a delivery executive named Arjun. “Placed an order on Zomato! Delivery person assigned! His name was Arjun! He came to the 11th floor to deliver!” she wrote. After receiving her order, she said, “Thank you, Arjun!”

She recalled that his reaction was immediate: “He got the beautiful smile just because I named him!” Adding to her reflection, she wrote, “You don’t know where he’s struggling in his life, how well his day treating him but the small gestures can make anyone’s day!”

Social media reactions

The post prompted many users to share their own experiences. One person wrote, “Whenever any cab, auto, and delivery person is assigned—I make it a point to call his number and address by his name to check if they’ll be on time or get late. Most of the time, they don’t cancel and do arrive on time.”

A second user complimented Moolchandani, saying, "That's really impressive, it made my day. One positive change can create a huge impact in someone's life, especially for those who may be feeling depressed, struggling with life."

Suggesting a business idea out of the same, a third user said, "@zomato should make a campaign “Thank you Arjun” and feature this girl. @neha_basic See how a Simple act of humanity is getting so much reach! How people just liking this post is an example that a Simple post is making people so happy! Great work and Kudos girl!"

Not all responses were positive, though. One person cautioned that “sometimes doing good can land you in trouble,” citing a case where a polite “thank you” led to unwanted advances from a delivery person. Moolchandani acknowledged the risk, saying, “Exceptions are always there!”