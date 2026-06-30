Denied boarding despite valid ticket? Airline forced to pay ₹62,000 to Hajj couple

In a significant victory for air passengers' rights, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Srinagar, has directed SpiceJet to pay ₹62,078 to a Hajj pilgrim and his wife after they were denied boarding despite possessing valid boarding passes and completing all check-in formalities. The commission held the airline guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

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Case details

The complaint was filed by Ghulam Nabi Fafoo, a resident of Srinagar, who was travelling back from the Hajj pilgrimage with his wife, Raja Begum, on July 8, 2024. Their son had booked SpiceJet tickets for a flight scheduled to depart from Delhi at 6:45 pm and reach Srinagar at 8:20 pm.

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According to the complaint, the couple reached New Delhi airport well before departure, completed check-in, collected their boarding passes and handed over their luggage to airline staff. They then waited at the boarding gate. However, when boarding began, they were not allowed to board the flight. Fafoo said that when he asked for the reason, the airline did not explain. The couple alleged that other passengers were accommodated in their place, their boarding passes were cancelled, and their luggage was returned.

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The couple was then forced to spend the night at the airport as there were no available flights from Delhi to Srinagar. The next morning, they booked an IndiGo flight to Srinagar at a higher fare of ₹13,450. Fafoo later approached the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation.

SpiceJet's response

SpiceJet was served notice in the matter but did not appear before the commission and did not file a written response. The case therefore proceeded on the basis of the complainant's evidence.

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Commission's remarks

The bench, comprising Dr Farah Deeba, President, and Ms Shabnum Munshi, Member, found that the couple had completed all travel formalities, held valid boarding passes and were still not allowed to board the flight. The commission said SpiceJet's failure to appear and contest the complaint reflected what it described as "arrogance on the part of the OP not to respond to the complaint", which caused serious mental pain, agony, harassment and financial loss to the couple.

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It directed the airline to pay a refund of ₹10,078, compensation of ₹50,000 for mental agony, harassment and financial loss, and ₹2,000 towards litigation costs. The commission also said that if the airline fails to pay within 45 days, the refund and compensation amounts will carry interest at 12 % per annum from the date of default.