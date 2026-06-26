Flipkart iPhone 14 buyer awarded Rs 84,000 over battery drain issue

Imagine buying a new iPhone, only to discover that it comes with a defect or a serious issue. This is exactly what happened to an iPhone 14 buyer in Punjab. The customer purchased a brand new iPhone 14 from Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, but he soon realised that it comes with a major battery drain issue.

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Now, the customer has been awarded with Rs 84,000 as consumer commission in Jalandhar, ruling that they have the right to expect proper customer support and after-sales service. In this case, the commission held Apple India, Flipkart, and the seller liable for not resolving the complaint related to the allegedly defective iPhone 14.

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Consumer wins refund of Rs 84,000 over faulty iPhone battery

On October 7, 2023, a customer purchased the iPhone 14 during the Flipkart sale for Rs 54,499. An additional Rs 6,300 was adjusted through an exchange offer for an old smartphone. The device was delivered in two days, but the package did not have an original Apple seal. The device was opened in the presence of the delivery executive, while also recording the unboxing.

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After use, the customer alleged that the iPhone's battery had started to drain abnormally, and he instantly contacted Flipkart customer support for a replacement. However, he was directed to an Apple-authorised service centre instead. However, the issue was not resolved, and the iPhone was also not replaced.

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Later, the customer sent a legal notice and filed a complaint with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Jalandhar. Apple defended that it conducted tests and did not find any hardware defect, and advised the consumer to update the software. It also noted that the after-sales services were handled by authorised service providers.

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Apple was not able to provide sufficient evidence to show that the iPhone was free from defects.

It did not have supported documents, such as a service inspection report or job sheet, that could have helped prove its case. On June 11, 2026, the Jalandhar Consumer Commission held Apple India, Flipkart, and the seller jointly liable for unfair trade practices.

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The commission said, "The product in question bears the brand, warranty, and after-sales ecosystem of Apple. A consumer purchasing a branded product is entitled to expect coordinated and effective redressal from all entities involved in marketing and servicing the product. Internal arrangements between the manufacturer and reseller, and service provider cannot be used to defeat the legitimate claim of the complainant."

The commission directed the three companies to jointly refund Rs 54,846, pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental harassment, and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.