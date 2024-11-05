'Desperate to hold on to a country that...': Netizens react after Indian student offers to work without salary in order to stay in UK

An Indian woman living in the UK has made a unique appeal to recruiters, offering to work for free for a month. She stated that they could fire her immediately if she did not meet their expectations.

The reason for her desperate request is that she has only three months to find a job or she will have to return to India. Her post gained attention on social media, with many users criticizing her situation. According to her LinkedIn post, the Leicester-based student moved to the UK for higher education in 2022 and has applied for design engineering roles but has not been successful despite sending out 300 applications.

In her LinkedIn post, she wrote, “Hire me for free for one month. If I don’t deliver, fire me on the spot, no questions asked. My Graduate Visa EXPIRES in 3 months, repost this to help me stay in the UK," she pleaded on LinkedIn.

She added, “The job market feels like there’s no value for me, my degree, or my capabilities. I have applied to 300+ jobs and got a handful of useful feedback."

In addition to her offer to work for free, the Indian student also promised to work overtime and skip holidays to stay in the UK. She stated, "I’ll work 12 hours a day and 7 days a week to prove my worth."

Her post attracted attention on social media platforms like Reddit and LinkedIn, where many users criticized her for setting a poor example.

Sharing his views, a Reddit user wrote, “12 such candidates for 12 months and the company’s golden. Zero salaries given and free labour. These folks don’t realize the level of harm these kind of posts do."

“Desperate to hold on to a country that wants to kick you out," another user commented.

“Looking for ‘design’ engineer roles, and a post like this. Ah the irony," a third comment read.

Some people showed empathy towards her situation, suggesting that her desperation to find a job in the UK might be due to her student loans. One user commented, “I can’t imagine what she’s going through. She has 30 days to get a job, or she’ll have to go back to India with a huge loan to repay.”