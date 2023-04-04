Desserts with Rs 500 fake notes at Ambani event trigger meme fest

The inaugural ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was nothing short of spectacular! Right from the presence of A-listers of Bollywood as well as Hollywood, to grand performances of celebrities, it was truly a memorable night.
In fact, it wasn't just the guests and the performances that became the subject of discussion, but also the food served at the event -- the pictures of which went viral on social media.
One of the pictures that particularly caught the eyes of netizens was a dish laden with Rs 500 notes in it. Yes, you heard that right! Ever since the picture was shared by International photographer German Larkin, netizens wondered if the dish had actual notes and went gaga over it.
Take a look at the reactions:
According to reports, the dish seen in the image is a popular sweet dish item (Daulat Ki Chaat), a much-loved recipe in North India.
While the images of the dish have been doing rounds on social media, it is important to note that the dish has fake notes on it. So yes, the guests were a dish with Rs 500 notes in it, but it wasn't real money.
The NMACC Menu:
Besides the sweet dish, guests present at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) were served several Indian dishes including palak paneer, dal, curry, halwa, dessert, pappad, and laddoo.
Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram to treat her followers to some beautiful pictures of the menu.
Here's what it looked like:
The NMACC launch event was attended by several celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Shah Rukh Khan, among others.
Also Read: Wrong Tom Holland tagged in viral pic from NMACC featuring SRK, Zendaya, Salman Khan; netizens laugh out loud
Also Read: NMACC grand opening: Nita Ambani's dance performance on Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram goes viral. Watch video
Watch: First woman on a Moon mission! Meet Christina Koch, Artemis II astronaut, set to break all barriers
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today