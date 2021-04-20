scorecardresearch
Devendra Fadnavis' nephew, 23, gets COVID-19 vaccine; Twitter asks, 'is he 45?'

Tanmay, who is the son of Devendra Fadnavis' paternal cousin Abhijit Fadnavis, faced the netizens' wrath with some mocking that the lives of politicians' families were more important

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' nephew Tanmay Fadnavis is in the midst of a Twitter controversy. The 23-year-old had got the shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Nagpur's National Cancer Institute.

Tanmay had allegedly deleted the post from Instagram after it became viral. Tanmay Fadnavis is an engineer and the photo op that went viral was his second dose of the jab taken at Nagpur.

Tanmay, who is the son of Devendra Fadnavis' paternal cousin Abhijit Fadnavis, faced the netizens' wrath with some mocking that the lives of politicians' families were more important.

Maharashtra Congress attacked the Modi government and tweeted, "The Modi government has made it a condition to vaccinate only people above 45 years of age. In such a situation, how can Fadnavis' nephew who is less than 45 years of age get vaccinated? The lives of BJP leaders' families are important. So what are the other people? Isn't their life worth anything!"


Congress spokesperson Srivatsa and Mumbai Pradesh Congress Sevadal took a jibe at Fadnavis and asked whether he had ordered stocks of coronavirus vaccine just like remdesivir.

Other users also called Fadnavis out for getting his 23 year-old nephew vaccinated.

BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam reacted to the Congress' tweet and told India Today, "This extortion government should not forget that Tanmay Fadnavis is a distant relative of Devendra Fadnavis and if the issue was only of vaccinating relatives, then Devendra Fadnavis would have vaccinated his wife first. She has not yet been vaccinated and this in itself clarifies that Devendra Fadnavis follows rules."

Kadam noted that the mayor and corporators of the Thane municipal corporation got themselves vaccinated first and said, "On the other hand, the mayor and all the corporators of Thane corporation got themselves vaccinated after breaking all the rules. Who will answer this? People are dying because of remdesivir but NCP leaders have huge stock of it. How?"

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

