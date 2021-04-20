Devendra Fadnavis' nephew, 23, gets COVID-19 vaccine; Twitter asks, 'is he 45?'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' nephew Tanmay Fadnavis is in the midst of a Twitter controversy. The 23-year-old had got the shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Nagpur's National Cancer Institute.

Tanmay had allegedly deleted the post from Instagram after it became viral. Tanmay Fadnavis is an engineer and the photo op that went viral was his second dose of the jab taken at Nagpur.

Tanmay, who is the son of Devendra Fadnavis' paternal cousin Abhijit Fadnavis, faced the netizens' wrath with some mocking that the lives of politicians' families were more important.

Maharashtra Congress attacked the Modi government and tweeted, "The Modi government has made it a condition to vaccinate only people above 45 years of age. In such a situation, how can Fadnavis' nephew who is less than 45 years of age get vaccinated? The lives of BJP leaders' families are important. So what are the other people? Isn't their life worth anything!"