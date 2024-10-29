Dhanteras 2024: Here's a list of items apart from gold, silver you can buy this day, AVOID buying these things

As the festivities surrounding Diwali kick off this year, the nation is celebrating the festival of prosperity, Dhanteras.

On this auspicious day, Hindus honour Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, who is believed to have emerged from the churning of the cosmic ocean in Hindu mythology, bringing with him the nectar of immortality, Amrit.

This festival is also closely linked with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits homes on this day, bestowing blessings of wealth and abundance upon households.

Traditionally, people mark Dhanteras by purchasing gold and silver, signifying wealth and prosperity. However, apart from these precious metals, these are the things that you might want to consider purchasing since they bring good luck.

Here's the list:

1. Utensils: Acquiring new copper and brass utensils is considered auspicious, symbolising abundance and prosperity in the kitchen. It is generally advised to refrain from buying items made of iron or steel.

2. Appliances and gadgets: Many individuals use this occasion to invest in new home appliances or high-end gadgets to improve their living conditions.

3. Vehicles: The festival is also seen as a favourable time to purchase vehicles such as cars and motorcycles, believing that doing so will bring success in various endeavours. Some experts suggest paying a day earlier to maintain a positive atmosphere at home.

4. Broom: For those on a tighter budget, purchasing a broom is another meaningful gesture, symbolising the removal of financial worries.

However, to keep the positive aura and good luck going, you must avoid purchasing and doing the following things:

1. Avoid black items: It is customary to steer clear of anything black on Dhanteras, as it is associated with bad fortune.

2. Items made of glass: Purchasing glassware is considered inauspicious due to various cultural beliefs.

3. Sharp objects: Buying items like knives and scissors is thought to bring misfortune.

4. Exchange of gifts: It is generally advised against buying or exchanging gifts on this day, as it may dispel positive energy and fortune.

5. Avoid plastic or broken items: Introducing plastic, fallen items, or broken goods into the home is viewed negatively, as they are believed to disrupt the flow of prosperity.

6. Do not lend money: Engaging in financial transactions, such as lending or repaying loans, is discouraged.

7. Minimise use of oil/ghee: While complete avoidance may be impractical, it is suggested to restrict the use of cooking oil or ghee.