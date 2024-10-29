Dhanteras 2024: JioFinance app will let you buy gold starting as low as Rs 10

Dhanteras 2024: Jio Financial Services, on the occasion of Dhanteras 2024, has rolled out SmartGold through the JioFinance app. Customers can buy pure gold for as little as Rs 10, the company said.

Customers will be able to buy gold and redeem their investments in exchange for cash, gold coins or gold jewellery through SmartGold in a completely digital and seamless process.

Related Articles

“Customers can redeem their SmartGold units for cash or physical gold anytime they want. The delivery of physical gold is on holdings of 0.5gm and above, and available in denominations of 0.5gm, 1gm, 2gm, 5gm, and 10gm,” said the company.

SmartGold also offers flexible options in denomination of rupees or grams. Customers can buy direct gold counts from the digital platform and have it delivered to the doorstep.

The company has said that the underlying 24-karat physical gold, which is equivalent to the customer’s investment in SmartGold will be procured and stored in insured vaults in a safe and secured manner. Customers can also see the live market prices of gold on the JioFinance app to ensure transparency at all times.

Dhanteras 2024

The first day of Diwali, known as Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi, is a significant occasion when people worship Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantri. It is customary to buy gold, silver, and other items on this day in the hope of attracting good fortune.

In 2024, the auspicious time for performing Dhanteras puja is between 06:57 pm and 08:21 pm on October 29.