Gold and silver coin delivery under 10 minutes: Blinkit, BigBasket launch gold, silver express delivery this Dhanteras

Gold and silver coin delivery under 10 minutes: Blinkit, BigBasket launch gold, silver express delivery this Dhanteras

Blinkit and BigBasket have rolled out a new service offering express delivery of gold and silver coins in just 10 minutes, catering to the festive demand of Dhanteras. This initiative allows customers to purchase high-quality coins from reputable brands with utmost convenience.

The price of these precious metals has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels, with gold reaching around Rs 80,000 per 10 grams and silver surpassing Rs 1,00,000 per kg.

Quick commerce platforms Blinkit and BigBasket have launched express delivery services for gold and silver coins, catering to the festive demand during Dhanteras. Customers can now purchase high-quality coins from reputable brands with delivery times as short as 10 minutes, ensuring timely and auspicious purchases for Diwali.

Blinkit has announced a special initiative for Dhanteras, offering delivery of silver and gold coins within 10 minutes. The coins are available in 10g silver and 1g and 0.5g gold options, sourced from trusted brands such as Malabar, Joyalukkas, and MMTC, guaranteeing authenticity and quality. CEO Albinder Dhindsa highlighted this service as a "Dhanteras special" for Blinkit's customers.

BigBasket, a TATA Enterprise, has partnered with jewellery brand Tanishq to provide exclusive gold and silver coins for the festive season. The offerings include Tanishq’s 10g Lakshmi Ganesh silver coin of 999.9 purity, a 1g 22-karat gold coin, and a 1g gold coin featuring a Lakshmi motif. This partnership allows BigBasket to deliver these coins within 10 minutes across various cities, marking an expansion of its services beyond groceries.

Seshu Kumar, Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer at BigBasket, stated that the collaboration with Tanishq is part of a broader strategy to offer more than just groceries, particularly during festive seasons. "This Diwali, BigBasket is committed to fulfilling our customers’ needs in just 10 minutes," Kumar mentioned.

The introduction of express delivery services for gold and silver coins by Blinkit and BigBasket reflects a trend where traditional purchases are becoming more accessible through quick commerce. This move not only meets the growing demand for online shopping during festive seasons but also helps customers observe traditions with greater convenience.

Published on: Oct 29, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
