'Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 56

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom fame breathed his last today, November 19. As per reports, Gadhvi died of a heart attack on Sunday.

Gadhvi was 56 and was three days away from his 57th birthday.

"He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy," Sanjina Gadhvi's daughter told PTI.

Gadhvi is best known for helming two blockbuster hits in the Yash Raj Films' Dhoom franchise -- 'Dhoom' (2004) and 'Dhoom 2' (2006).

He made his directorial debut in 2000 with 'Tere Liye', which he followed up with 2002's 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', his first project with Yash Raj Films.

Besides Sanjini, Gadhvi is survived by his wife and another daughter.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel took to X to share the news and wrote, "Director Sanjay Gadhvi [Dhoom 1 & 2 Fame] passed away. Om Shanti."

Director Sanjay Gadhvi [ Dhoom 1 & 2 Fame ] passed away. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5V6dG3vDFw — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 19, 2023

"This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I’d have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept," filmmaker Kunal Kohli wrote.

Shruti Seth, who gained popularity after being a part of the television series Shararat wrote, "This is just shocking and heartbreaking. RIP #SanjayGadhvi."

This is just shocking and heartbreaking.

RIP #SanjayGadhvi 😢 https://t.co/WJBHE0L9Nn — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) November 19, 2023

Yash Raj Films took to X and shared a picture Gadhvi with the caption, "The magic he created on screen will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi".