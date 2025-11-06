'Did you think about the team?': Redditor says HR slammed them for resigning despite toxic work culture

A Reddit user has shared a shocking experience of being berated by their HR department after deciding to quit their job. According to the post, the employee had submitted a three-week resignation notice after facing repeated issues at their workplace.

These included an unhelpful manager, a raise that was far lower than what was promised, and what they described as “casual racism” being part of the office culture.

The employee also alleged that the company tried to make them report to work despite showing COVID-19 symptoms. “I finally reached my breaking point when the work kept piling up endlessly,” the user wrote, adding that they later found a new job with better pay and less stress.

However, things took an unpleasant turn when HR called for an exit interview. The user said that when they explained they were leaving for a better opportunity, the HR representative became confrontational.

“She immediately went on the offensive, asking me, ‘Did you think about how this will affect the team?’ Then she called me selfish, unprofessional, and greedy,” the employee wrote. The HR reportedly ended the call by saying the user would “regret” their decision.

The employee mentioned they have just eight shifts left before leaving the company for good.

The post has since gained traction online, with many users calling the HR’s reaction “toxic” and “unprofessional.” A user commented, "Welp, that reaction proves you were right. Good for you for finding something better!"

Replying to this, a fellow netizen said, "Also, if they laid you off, they wouldn't give a shit about the team - it’s a guilt trip and I would reject it. Also, you are selfish for leaving- but that’s good! You are literally doing it for yourself. There are no extra points in the corporate world for being a martyr."

A third user advised, "Along with not telling them where you are going, don’t update your LinkedIn for a while in case they decide to sabotage you."

A fourth user said, "Wow, how incredibly unprofessional of that HR person. Happy that you’re washing your hands of them!"

"Sorry this happened to you. I refuse to do exit interviews ever again. There’s nothing useful said in them, and they won’t listen anyway. It’s to get you to gossip, or to shit on you with no paper trail. I refuse to believe it’s ever used constructively," yet another user wrote.