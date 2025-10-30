'Labour laws don't exist here': Netizens after controversial job posting goes viral on Reddit

A recent job listing on LinkedIn has sparked an online uproar after Reddit users shared screenshots and took aim at its demanding terms. The posting advertised a technical role with requirements that many found unusually aggressive — long daily hours, an inflexible schedule, and a description that left little room for work-life balance.

According to the screenshot of the posting, the candidate who gets selected for the role is required to work six-day workweeks and “round-the-clock availability” with barely any exceptions. Another red flag that irked netizens was: "You understand that sometimes even the best fit on paper might not be the best fit for culture."

The posting said that the joining would be immediate. It further mentioned that the candidate should be comfortable shifting to Delhi or Gurgaon, as the office is in Dwarka.

The post has since gone viral on Reddit for all the wrong reasons, with commenters calling the expectations exploitative and tone-deaf to modern labour norms.

"Labour laws don't exist here," a user wrote. A user replied: "Even if labour laws exist, do you think there wont be 1000s if not 10s of 1000s in line to get this 6 day sometimes sunday per week? With the above case, forget any law as companies will always get someone to work but we wont get 10s of companies lining up to hire."

"They forgot to add we are not looking for an employee but a slave in job description," another user said.

"Bro seeing all these lala company horror stories, i think CHWTIA companies are way better. I work at one and the company literally has a policy for permanent WFH under certain conditions and people are taking it as well," a fourth user weighed in.

"Auto reject any company that's Indian-owned and based in Pune, Gurgaon or anywhere in Gujarat. Simple," another user said.

"Over 100 applicants already applied. Companies get away with these things because there always someone who will do these jobs in India," yet another user wrote.