‘Didn’t get Day 0 job myself’: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal comes back to alma mater IIT-Bombay for hiring

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, who went to his alma mater, IIT Bombay, for campus placements, took to X to announce his participation in Day Zero campus interviews. In that post, he revealed that he didn’t get a job from a Day Zero company when he was a student.

“Doing many day 0 campus interviews today at IITs. Such bright and energetic young people! Can’t be more excited about the future of our country!!” he wrote. “Will also be at IITB tomorrow morning 3 am to hire day 0 from my college when I didn’t get a day 0 job myself.”

For the unversed, Day Zero placement at the IITs refers to the first day of campus recruitments, typically held on December 1st of each year. It is considered the most prestigious and competitive day of the entire placement process, attracting top corporations and offering high-paying job positions to students.

Day Zero placements offer students the opportunity to secure coveted jobs with leading companies before other students even begin their interviews. This offers a head start in their career, allowing them to gain valuable experience, build relationships within the company, and potentially earn higher salaries compared to later selections. It can also provide access to specialized training programs and career development opportunities within the company.

Meanwhile, Bhavish Aggarwal, a Ludhiana-born entrepreneur and IIT-Bombay Computer Science and Engineering alumnus, was named among India's top 200 self-made entrepreneurs for 2023 in a report conducted by Hurun and IDFC.

Since its inception in 2017, Ola Electric, a subsidiary of the renowned ride-hailing company, Ola, has been pivotal in shaping the electric mobility landscape in India and globally.

“Established in 2017 as a subsidiary of Ola, the renowned Indian ride-hailing company, Ola Electric leads the electric mobility revolution in India and globally. This visionary initiative was brought to fruition by the entrepreneurial brilliance of Bhavish Aggarwal, who also serves as the co-founder and CEO of Ola,” the Hurun report said.

Aggarwal on Sunday took to X to announce that Ola is set to launch in-app UPI transactions for users. With this upcoming feature, users can directly pay the driver via UPI in the app.

“Revamping digital payments experience in @Olacabs rides. You’ll be able to use UPI to pay the driver directly through the Ola app just like UPI is used daily. Driver app will show a QR if you want to scan. More than 2 million drivers on Ola will join the likes of millions of UPI merchants overnight 🙂💪🏼👍🏼 Going live end of next week in BLR and end of Dec nationally,” he wrote on X.

