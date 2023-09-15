Die-hard fan watches SRK’s 'Jawan' on ventilator, X users try to bring this to Shah Rukh Khan's attention

Shah Rukh Khan has a crazy fan following across the globe and his fans never miss a chance to express their love for him. Similarly, since the release of Jawan, SRK’s fans have been rushing to theatres, but in a recent heart-touching incident a social media influencer shared that a fan went to watch ‘Jawan’ while he was on a ventilator.

A fan named Anees Farooqi, who is physically challenged visited a theatre to watch the film of his favourite actor while he was a ventilator. The video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows Farooqi sitting on a wheelchair while he enjoys the film.

The video has now gone viral and fans are trying to reach the star and bring Farooqi’s condition to his attention.

IMMENSE RESPECT: Anees farooqi , a physically challenged guy visits to watch #Jawan on Ventilator.. Proud to be a @iamsrk fan.. pic.twitter.com/StXF58obPs — ℣αɱριя౯ (@SRKsCombatant) September 15, 2023

Meanwhile SRK has been busy replying to all the love his fans are showering on him. Recently he shared the video of a female fan who was dancing to the song ‘Chaleya’ from Jawan while she was in the hospital.

“This is very good! Thank u… Get well soon and watch the film!!! Looking forward to another dance video but once you’re out of the hospital…. Love u!!,” SRK captioned the post while complimenting the girl for her dance.

This is very good! Thank u… Get well soon and watch the film!!! Looking forward to another dance video but once you’re out of the hospital…. Love u!! https://t.co/LjzAwSSP6k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

In another post the ‘King Khan’ complimented a 65-year-old woman who was also dancing to the tunes of ‘Chaleya’.

Wow!!! Main bhi Chaleya Teri Ore… big hug and love u https://t.co/Q0zR4d4zkU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

About the film

‘Jawan’ is an action-thriller directed by Atlee which addresses various social and political issues of the country. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

The film is on its way to breach the Rs 400 crore mark on the domestic box office and the Rs 700 crore mark in worldwide collections.

The film made Rs 371 crore in its opening week and became the second film to break the Rs 300 crore mark in the first week after SRK’s previous release ‘Pathaan’.