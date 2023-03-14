Diva Jaimin Shah: All about Gautam Adani's younger daughter-in-law

Industrialist Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet Adani got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of a diamond trader on March 12 (Sunday). The engagement ceremony, which was a low-key affair, was held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in the presence of close friends and family members.

Who is Diva Jaimin Shah

Diva Jaimin Shah is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah of C Dinesh And Co-Private Limited. Established in 1976, the diamond manufacturing firm is based out of Mumbai and Surat and was established by Chinu Doshi and Dinesh Shah.

Later, C Dinesh And Co-Private Limited strengthened the team with Jigar Doshi, Amit Doshi, Yomesh Shah and Jaimin Shah entering the day-to-day activities of the company.

A picture of the couple from their engagement ceremony is being shared on social media platforms. In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional attire for the ceremony.

About Jeet Adani

Jeet Adani completed his studies from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He joined the Adani Group in 2019 and is currently the Vice President, Group Finance.

He started his career in the Group CFO's office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy.

As per Adani Group's website, Jeet is also "spearheading the Adani Airports business as well as the Adani Digital Labs – which is all set to build a super app to cater to all the consumers of Adani Group businesses."

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani's elder son Karan is married to Paridhi Shroff, daughter of Cyril Shroff who is the managing partner of law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Karan Adani is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Ports & SEZ Limited and the director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

