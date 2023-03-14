Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani gets engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah in a low-key ceremony

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet Adani got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of a diamond trader, on March 12. The engagement, which was held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was a low-key ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. Diva Jaimin Shah is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah. He owns the diamond company C Dinesh And Co-Private Limited. The diamond company is based out of Mumbai and Surat. It was established by Chinu Doshi and Dinesh Shah.

In one of the pictures that has been made available from their engagement ceremony, the couple were seen dressed in traditional attire in pastel tones.

Jeet Adani completed his studies from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He joined the Adani Group in 2019 and is currently the Vice President, Group Finance. He started his career in the Group CFO's office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy.

Adani Group's website states that Jeet is also "spearheading the Adani Airports business as well as the Adani Digital Labs – which is all set to build a super app to cater to all the consumers of Adani Group businesses".

Gautam Adani's elder son Karan is married to Paridhi Shroff, daughter of Cyril Shroff who is the managing partner of law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Karan Adani is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Ports & SEZ Limited and the director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

Jeet Adani's engagement comes at a time when Adani Group is battling the massive fallout from US short seller Hindenburg Research's scathing report against the ports-to-power conglomerate.

Seven listed Adani Group companies lost over $100 billion in market value combined after a the US firm alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens, and flagged concerns over debt levels. Adani has rejected the concerns and denied any wrongdoing.

