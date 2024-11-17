'Do you at least have a skating board?': Young girl posing as 'Manager' responds in a funny way after employee makes wfh request

A hilarious video clip has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a young woman posing as a manager and denying an employee's request for work-from-home.

A recent video has gone viral, featuring a young girl named Aarya pretending to be a manager and responding to an employee's work-from-home request. The clip shows Aarya sitting in an office setup, taking a call from an employee who complained about the long commute to work.

Aarya, acting as the "manager," asked him several questions and suggested different transport options to help him reach the office. In the end, despite his concerns, she humorously denied his request, leaving viewers amused by her adorable response.

In the video, the employee asked, "Hi manager, can I work from home from tomorrow? Office is too far from my home." The young girl, pretending to be a manager, listened to his request and offered a few suggestions before making a decision. Rather than rejecting him outright, she suggested he take a car or bike to commute, despite his concern about the distance.

The employee explained that he didn’t have a car and couldn’t ride a bike, once more asking if he could work from home. But the little 'manager' was determined. In a playful twist, she asked, “Do you at least have a skating board?” to which he replied, “I’m afraid of skating.” She even suggested he jog to the office, but he declined, saying the distance was just too far.

The little girl then made a suggestion that had viewers laughing. She left the employee with no choice but to agree to come to the office.

“Do one thing, get ready and sit on your house. I will come and pick up you,” she said in her adorable, broken English, adding, “Everyday sir.”

The video quickly went viral, amassing over two lakh likes on Instagram and crossing six million views since its upload earlier this November.