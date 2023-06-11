Doctor gives THIS advice to corporate employee who claims to work for over 16 hours a day

A 37-year-old man who works more than 16 hours a day at a corporate job recently contacted a doctor on Twitter as he was worried about his blood pressure.

The man, who goes by the Twitter handle @HarshalWorkaholic, said that he has been working long hours for the past few years and that his blood pressure has been steadily increasing. He is worried that he is at risk of developing heart disease or stroke.

"Hi Doctor, I am 37 yo, in corporate job, current working hours from the past 6 months are more than 16-17 hours, have to give non-stop coverage for all global regions, I recently did BP check, and it's 150/90 and 84 min. Please advise next steps," Harshal tweeted.

1. Reduce working hours by 50%, and ensure an unemployed person gets a job (whose job you are doing in addition to yours)

(+follow other advice from the pinned post on my timeline) https://t.co/wThD7cEvMt — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) June 10, 2023

The doctor, Dr. Sudhir Kumar, responded to the man's tweet and said that he should lessen the work hours by 50 per cent as working for long hours can create high risk of developing chronic diseases. He advised him to reduce his working hours and to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

"Reduce working hours by 50 percent, and ensure an unemployed person gets a job (whose job you are doing in addition to yours)," the doctor said.

He also sarcastically urged him to make sure that an unemployed person, whose job Harshal was doing for longer hours, finds a job.

In turn, Harshal expressed gratitude and thanked the doctor for the advice. He further said that he was forced to leave his job because he was being asked to work during the weekend as well.

"Thank you for the suggestion, I have quit the job now because it was getting very toxic at the top. Left at my best high because I told my boss I can't be available on a weekend and then she said, she will have to find a replacement then, quit immediately after it (sic)," he wrote.

Kumar was happy about the Harshal's decision of resignation and he termed it as "great decision". "Thank you. Need blessings from all over to start something new," Harshal tweeted.

Netizens showed empathy on this viral conversation.

"Must not have been an easy decision at all. Hope u find something that's probably something u feel enthused about, every day," wrote one user. "Escape corporate stress, reconnect with mother nature, and earn from organic farming. Combine technology and ancient wisdom for a fulfilling journey in agriculture. Explore the potential of organic farming by combining cutting-edge technologies with ancient wisdom," commented another.

"@HarshalSal67 16-17 hours of continuous work is not due to work pressure but it is the result of bad planning, bad management and bad resourcing!! And this sets the bad culture for others in the company too!! Start saying NO!! Things will change!!" wrote another user.

Also Read: If BJP wins 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi will become Narendra Putin, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann