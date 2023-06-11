If BJP wins 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi will become Narendra Putin, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that if the BJP wins the 2024 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become "Narendra Putin" referring to the near-authoritarian Russian President. He said that Modi is already behaving like a dictator and if he is re-elected, he will become a "full-fledged dictator".

“If BJP wins elections in 2024 then there will be no elections. Narendra Modi will become Narendra Putin if BJP wins 2024 polls,” said Mann.

He further added that the “BJP leaders have started to consider Modi as ‘Malik’ of India. If 140 crore Indians decide to save India, the country will be saved.” Mann had earlier accused the BJP of dividing the country on religious lines. He said that the BJP is trying to create a Hindu Rashtra and that this will lead to a civil war in the country.

Mann made those remarks when the BJP was facing criticism for its handling of the economy and the farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, elaborate security measures have been put in place in and around Ramlila Maidan where the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a "Maha Rally" on Sunday against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital, police said. The rally is likely to be attended by around one lakh people, an AAP spokesperson claimed.

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said they are expecting one lakh people to join the rally, adding the party has carried out extensive campaigns to inform the masses about the ordinance and its impact on their daily life. "We have done extensive campaigning, reached out to people and explained them about the ordinance and how it will impact their day-to-day lives," Gupta told PTI. The ordinance issued by the Centre on May 19 set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, bringing back executive control over matters related to services to its domain.

It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on May 11, through which the Delhi government was given the executive control over service-related matters, including transfers and postings of Delhi government officers but excluding those related to police, public order and land.

Also Read: Punjab: Bhagwant Mann-led govt increases VAT on petrol, diesel; check revised rates