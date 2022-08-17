Domino’s says ‘strictest action’ taken against outlet that hung mop over pizza dough

Domino’s has, in another statement, said that it has taken the strictest action against the Bengaluru outlet that had hung mop and toilet brush over pizza dough. This statement comes after a Twitter user posted a picture of mops hanging over pizza dough.

The fast food joint said that the issue that has now gone viral is a month old and that the company has taken action as per company protocols. It added that this is an isolated incident.

“Domino's adheres to world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. An incident involving one of our stores was recently brought to our notice. We want to assert that this is an isolated incident, and we have taken the strictest action against the restaurant in question. Please be informed that we have zero tolerance for violations of our high safety standards,” it said.

Earlier it had said that an investigation was underway and that appropriate measures will be taken once the probe is complete.

A Twitter user, Sahil Karnany, who said he was an IT graduate, posted the photograph and video and wrote, “This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted. Location: Bangalore.” He claimed that the outlet in question was on Hosa Road in the city.

Karnany also tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Ministry of Health, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the tweet.

