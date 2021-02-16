Dominos, Swiggy, SBI join the party as 'pawri ho rahi hai' on social media

Turns out there is a 'pawri' happening on social media and everyone wants to be part of it! As the #pawrihorahihai fever grips social media, brands like Dominos, Swiggy, Zomato, State Bank of India (SBI), Oyo, and Netflix decided to cash in with some fun posts.

To promote its 50 per cent discount offer, Dominos took to Instagram and posted, "Don't forget to order your favourite sides for the Dominos Pizza Party and get up to 50% off on all orders. #PawriHoRahiHai."

The track by Yashraj has over 43 million views so far and has been complimented by celebrities like the Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, Archana Puran Singh, comedian Sahil Shah and social media influencers Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila.

