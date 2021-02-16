'Bhade ka ghar bhade ka hota hai': Kangana Ranaut joins desi app Koo

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has officially joined the indigenously developed social media application, Koo. Her Koo profile reads 'desh bhakt (nationalist)' and 'hot-blooded Kshatriya (warrior) woman'.

Ranaut shared her Koo profile on Twitter and wrote, "This is my Koo account follow me here... I want to find all my friends here DM me as and when you join. Listen to interesting thoughts by kanganarofficial on Koo app."





So far, Ranaut has garnered over 12,000 followers on Koo, which is also touted to be Desi Twitter. Ranaut wrote in her first post on the app, "Hello everyone... working nights this is a lunch break for the #Dhaakad crew. Why not Koo now. This is a new place will take time to get familiar magar bhade ka ghar bhade ka hota hai, apna ghar kaisa bhi ho apna hota hai (a place taken on rent is never one's own, your own place is always yours)."

Kangana Ranaut had earlier threatened to quit Twitter and tweeted, "Who made you the Chief Justice? At times you also gang up, then become a bully headmaster? Sometimes even the unelected member of the parliament. That's not all at times you even pretend to be Prime Minister. Who are you? Bunch of druggies trying to control us @jack."

The Manikarnika actor said in another tweet, "Your time is up Twitter time to shift to #kooapp will inform everyone soon about my account details there. Absolutely thrilled to experience homegrown #kooapp."

The Queen actor had talked about issues such as the ongoing farmers protests, Twitter, and international celebrities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg coming out in support of farmer agitations in India. In one of her recent tweets, Ranaut had compared herself to one of the most iconic actresses in Hollywood Meryl Streep.

Ranaut is not the only one to join the Indian app. Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, MeiTY, Digital India, NIC, NIXI, STPI, CDAC, DigiLocker, UMANG app, SAMEER and Common Services Center have already joined Koo.

