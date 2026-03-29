'Donate Rs 500 crore': Lyari residents seek donation from Dhurandhar 2 earnings

As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its strong run at the box office, a video from Karachi’s Lyari area has drawn attention after locals demanded a share of the film’s earnings, citing its connection to the region.

The reactions surfaced in a video posted by a YouTube channel named Comparison TV, where residents were asked about the film crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark. Several people argued that a portion of the revenue should be directed towards improving infrastructure in Lyari.

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Aditya Dhar ji, demand has increased. 🤣



Now, people in Lyari are demanding 70–80% share of the profits from Dhurandhar 2.



Pakistan really never miss a chance to demand money on any occasion. Please help them. https://t.co/QaBmx0TF5I pic.twitter.com/LnKnKTTdVI — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 28, 2026

One resident said, “The film made on Lyari, it's a very VIP film and it earned a lot of money. Lyari tarakki kare bahut aur yeh sadake bann jaayengi (May Lyari progress a lot and may these roads get built).”

Another person made a direct appeal for financial support, stating, “Agar 1000 crore mil rahe hain toh 500 crore Lyari waalon ko de naa. Aadhi kamayi den toh yeh roads bane, bacche jaate hain toh paaon se daane nikalte hain (if you’re earning ₹1,000 crore, then at least give ₹500 crore to the people of Lyari. If you give even half your earnings, these roads will get built. When children walk on filthy roads, they get rashes on their feet).”

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Some residents also framed the demand as long overdue. “Demand hum bahut kar rahe hain lekin mil nahi Raha hai kuch Lyari ki awaam ko. De de bhaijaan (We’ve been demanding for a long time, but the people of Lyari haven’t received anything. Please give something, bhaijaan),” one person said on camera.

When asked what share Lyari should receive, another resident responded, “Lagbhag crores toh milna chahiye. 70%-80% milna chahiye. Income kahan se aaya hai? Lyari ke naam se aur uski situations use karke aaya hai, toh inko itna donate karna chahiye (At least we should get crores, Lyari should get 70-80%. Where did the income come from? From using Lyari's name and showing its situations, so they should donate).”

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The film, which has crossed ₹1,000 crore globally, is a spy action thriller built around an undercover Indian intelligence operative navigating hostile territory. Its narrative references locations and socio-political contexts linked to Karachi, including Lyari, which has historically been portrayed in crime and conflict settings.

The video and the reactions have since circulated widely on social media, adding a new dimension to the film’s commercial success, even as there has been no response from the filmmakers regarding the demands.

One user wrote, “Lyari people demanding a 50% share from a fictional movie. Bro, maybe start by asking your own government first the one taking loans in billions.”

Another comment took a more satirical tone, suggesting, “It’s look Lyari people wants development from Aditya. Let’s make a deal take more content make Dhurandhar 3 and take over lyari…!!! Even lyari people will agree with this.”

A third user backed the residents’ argument, saying, “they have a valid point… please send them their shares, although fictional story but it’s their story….”

About the film:

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a spy action thriller built around an undercover Indian intelligence agent operating deep inside hostile territory.

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The story follows an Indian operative who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal networks and political system while pursuing those behind the 26/11 attacks and dealing with larger emerging threats.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi