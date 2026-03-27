After Dhurandhar 2's bumper success, how Rakesh Bedi has become the poster boy of advertisers

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all the rage both on and off social media, with moviegoers and cinephiles raving about its characters and storytelling. One character which caught everyone by surprise was that of Jameel Jamali, aka Jameel Mamu, played by veteran actor Rakesh Bedi with absolute ease.

Bedi's Jameel Jamali is not your typical Pakistani politician, like a Sheikh Rashid or a Fawad Hussain Chaudhary. And therein lies director Aditya Dhar's genius, who portrays Jamali as a slippery Pakistani politician whose loyalties are never clearly known until the very end.

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Unlike his many other characters, Jamali does not just mouth comic one-liners and jokes but also becomes the moment that audiences look forward to. One of his dialogues in the film, "Mera bachcha hai tu", has become so popular that it has found its way into advertising campaigns of popular brands.

How are brands using Bedi's newfound fame as Jameel Jamali?

Bedi's Jameel mamu became an overnight hit with brands ranging from Haldiram's to Yes Madam. In an Instagram post, the popular restaurant chain Haldiram's featured Bedi's character Jameel Mamu holding a plate of chaat.

The image caption read, "Baccha hai tu mera, ye le chaat khaa."

Using the "OG Dhurandhar", famous ice cream brand Vadilal decided to promote its popular Flingo ice cream with a twist.

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Music label T-Series, however, was not the one to be left behind on the gravy train. The brand decided to promote Dhurandhar 2's music album with the 'Asli Dhurandhar', as he is called by the internet, after the surprise twist in the climax.

In a post, Jameel Jamali can be seen holding the movie's record with the caption, "Bachcha hai tu mera, ye le Dhurandhar: The Revenge ka album sun le."

Bedi's recent collaborations with online brands such as Yes Madam and Renee have been far more innovative and fun. In a mic drop moment, the veteran actor shared a short video while getting a massage from a masseuse from the company.

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In this video, he can be heard saying, "Bachcha hai tu mera, aa jaa tera bhi stress door kara doon, Yes Madam se."

Beauty and makeup brand Renee Cosmetics, however, pushed the envelope further by combining the 'funny in serious moments' persona of Jamali with the bumbling uncle persona that Bedi popularised in iconic 1990s shows such as Shriman Shrimati.

The video shared by Renee Cosmetics features Bedi as Jaan ji in an ad campaign called Aag mein daalo Ghee with Jaan Ji. While sharing the video, the beauty and makeup brand wrote on Instagram, "You’re not FAT. You’re PHAT. JAAN JI enlightens us."

Furthermore, a doodle artist named Ankur Debnath, who goes by @doodle_nath on Instagram, made an AI image of Jamali promoting Fanta. In Dhurandhar, Jamali's character tells Rahman Dakait in the middle of chaos, "Syana ho gayaa hai mera bachcha, chal tujhe Fanta pilata hoon."

Well, we are all now waiting for Fanta to do an actual commercial with one of its best brand ambassadors ever!

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Rakesh Bedi's journey from the bumbling uncle to Jameel mamu

Born in Delhi, Rakesh Bedi's journey started when he famously walked out of an IIT entrance exam after answering only a few questions to pursue his passion for theatre. After graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he started his movie career in 1979 with performances in films such as Hamare Tumhare and Ahsaas.

Bedi became popular in comedic roles such as Omi in the 1981 film Chashme Buddoor and has since appeared in more than 150 films. His career, however, is not just limited to movies.

His stint in television started with the iconic 1984 show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, wherein he played the good-natured Raja. He also made a name for himself in television with bumbling uncle characters like Dilruba Jarnail Singh Khurana in the 1994 sitcom Shriman Shrimati.

Bedi also went on to play the lead character Mohan Srivastava in the iconic sitcom Yes Boss. Besides this, he was recently seen in TV shows like Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.