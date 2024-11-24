'Don't block him there; you'd make 40k+ in a month': Netizens react after girl claims her ex-boyfriend sends Rs 1 every minute on GPay after being blocked

A woman has taken to social media to share a bizarre and perplexing experience. She revealed that she has received a recurring payment of Rs 1 every minute from an unknown sender. The twist? She claims to have blocked the sender, who she believes to be her ex-boyfriend, on all social media platforms.

The girl named Ayushi shared, "Blocked him everywhere, and now he's sending Rs 1 on GPay every single minute!"

Ayushi shared that after blocking her ex-boyfriend on chat apps, he turned to GPay to try and start a conversation. She claimed he began sending her Rs 1 every minute on the payment app after being restricted elsewhere.

While it wasn't clear if Ayushi was annoyed or found the situation amusing, netizens focused on the humorous side of the story.

Blocked him from everywhere now he is sending 1rs on gpay every fkin minute😭 — Ayushi (@ShutupAyushiii) November 20, 2024

As Ayushi's post went viral, many suggested she avoid blocking him on GPay so she could keep the money he was sending.

Jokingly, people calculated that if the payments continued, she could earn over Rs 40,000 monthly, given there are 43,800 minutes in 30 days.

"Don't block him there; you'd make 40k+ in a month," a user wrote. Another user added, "Unblock after every 10k messages. Say hi. Block. Repeat process. Good luck."

"I am blocked on Gmail and GPay already", a third user commented.

One user, 'Alexander the Great,' admitted he had done something similar with his girlfriend, saying, "I did the same, but she just returned my money."

While many advised Ayushi to keep him unblocked on GPay, some suggested she block him there too.