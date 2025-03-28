‘Don’t come to US...’: MS grad warns Indian students of ‘land of milk and honey’ trap amid job crisis

For many Indian students, the dream of studying in the US is increasingly colliding with a sobering reality. From staggering tuition fees and visa uncertainties to job market instability and mental health concerns, their overseas aspirations are being tested like never before. A recent Reddit post has sparked fierce debate — echoing growing concerns about whether the American education gamble is worth the cost.

One Reddit user, claiming to hold a Master of Science degree, sounded the alarm bluntly: “The coaching mafia is running scam talking about US as land of milk and honey. Don't come to US for next 3-4 years. Students are struggling to get jobs, I have known lots of Indian students going to depression. US universities will take your money, you will be left with huge debt and depression.”

The post quickly gained traction, with others chiming in to share their grim assessments. One user contrasted the situation in the UK, saying, “UK economy for jobs been difficult since 2021… An Indian sponsor nowadays is only worth it if they’re frankly exceptional (Cambridge/Oxford level)… I genuinely see 0 point in studying abroad in England now unless you just want the degree.”

Another described the sharp downturn in job prospects: “People used to have three job offers before graduation until 2022. Now, they don't have even one after more than a year of graduation. Come only if you are rich and want to take a huge risk where you can afford to lose all the money you pay the university.”

Offering a more measured take, one hardware engineer in the US noted, “I think the US job market is bad, but you can mitigate your risks with: Work experience before MS (3-4 years minimum to be safe)… MS from a good uni (has to be in the top 10-15 for your program). Even with this, you may be in a scenario where it takes 5-6 months of job hunting to get a role.”

Some stories touched on deeply personal experiences. “Someone related working in the financial industry returned from US, inspite of having Green card as his child was too traumatised by school shooting that left his classmate dead… This is an extreme example, but in Trump's administration, even Green card…”

Others simply advised patience. “Honestly don't risk it. Haven't gotten an offer since 2023 on F1 visa. Keep working till you get at least 5/6 years of work experience in India.”

And for those chasing big returns, the advice was sobering: “Unless you're getting into elite level roles or finance (Quant, etc)… The days of minting easy money in US are gone. The standards for even a fresher is insane… Even in India if you join in companies like DE Shaw, Rubrik you will make good money.”