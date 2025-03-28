Need a US visa urgently? Get visa appointment in just 2 days- these cities have the shortest-ever wait time

Indian travellers eager to visit the United States face a major hurdle: exceptionally long visa wait times at U.S. consulates in India. With appointments stretching beyond a year, many are turning to international consulates where they can secure a visa slot in just days.
U.S. Visa Wait Times in India
For those applying for a B1 (business) or B2 (tourist) visa, the current wait times at major Indian consulates are:
Mumbai – 444 days
New Delhi – 442 days
Chennai – 436 days
Hyderabad – 429 days
Kolkata – 415 days
Given these lengthy delays, applying for a visa appointment at an international consulate with shorter wait times has become an increasingly popular alternative.
Fastest International Destinations for a U.S. Visa Appointment
Several U.S. consulates abroad offer visa interview slots in significantly shorter timeframes. Here are some of the quickest options:
Hanoi, Vietnam – 2 days
Kuwait – 4 days
Hong Kong – 7 days
Phnom Penh, Cambodia – 7 days
Baku, Azerbaijan – 9 days
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 10 days
Tokyo, Japan – 11 days
Seoul, South Korea – 11 days
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – 14 days
Singapore – 15 days
Other locations like Frankfurt (25 days) and Bangkok (31 days) still offer far shorter waits than India. However, not all international consulates provide quicker options—Colombo (114 days), Kathmandu (221 days), and Abu Dhabi (433 days) also have extended delays.
Key Considerations for Indian Travelers Applying Abroad
If you plan to apply for a U.S. visa outside India, consider these factors:
Eligibility – Non-residents can apply in third countries, but they must justify their choice. Consular officers may ask for a valid reason, such as excessive wait times in India.
Required Documents – Ensure you carry:
DS-160 confirmation
Appointment letter
Financial proof
Supporting travel records
Processing Time – Some consulates may require additional processing time, so plan extra days in case of follow-up appointments.
