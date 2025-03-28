scorecardresearch
Need a US visa urgently? Get visa appointment in just 2 days- these cities have the shortest-ever wait time

Need a US visa urgently? Get visa appointment in just 2 days- these cities have the shortest-ever wait time

With appointments stretching beyond a year, many visa hopefuls are turning to international consulates where they can secure a visa slot in just days.

Avoid the 400+ Day Wait: The Quickest Places to Get a U.S. Visa Appointment

Indian travellers eager to visit the United States face a major hurdle: exceptionally long visa wait times at U.S. consulates in India. With appointments stretching beyond a year, many are turning to international consulates where they can secure a visa slot in just days.

U.S. Visa Wait Times in India

For those applying for a B1 (business) or B2 (tourist) visa, the current wait times at major Indian consulates are:

  • Mumbai – 444 days

  • New Delhi – 442 days

  • Chennai – 436 days

  • Hyderabad – 429 days

  • Kolkata – 415 days

Given these lengthy delays, applying for a visa appointment at an international consulate with shorter wait times has become an increasingly popular alternative.

Fastest International Destinations for a U.S. Visa Appointment

Several U.S. consulates abroad offer visa interview slots in significantly shorter timeframes. Here are some of the quickest options:

  • Hanoi, Vietnam – 2 days

  • Kuwait – 4 days

  • Hong Kong – 7 days

  • Phnom Penh, Cambodia – 7 days

  • Baku, Azerbaijan – 9 days

  • Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 10 days

  • Tokyo, Japan – 11 days

  • Seoul, South Korea – 11 days

  • Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – 14 days

  • Singapore – 15 days

Other locations like Frankfurt (25 days) and Bangkok (31 days) still offer far shorter waits than India. However, not all international consulates provide quicker options—Colombo (114 days), Kathmandu (221 days), and Abu Dhabi (433 days) also have extended delays.

Key Considerations for Indian Travelers Applying Abroad

If you plan to apply for a U.S. visa outside India, consider these factors:

  1. Eligibility – Non-residents can apply in third countries, but they must justify their choice. Consular officers may ask for a valid reason, such as excessive wait times in India.

  2. Required Documents – Ensure you carry:

    • DS-160 confirmation

    • Appointment letter

    • Financial proof

    • Supporting travel records

  3. Processing Time – Some consulates may require additional processing time, so plan extra days in case of follow-up appointments.

Published on: Mar 28, 2025, 1:27 PM IST
