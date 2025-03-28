Need a US visa urgently? Get visa appointment in just 2 days- these cities have the shortest-ever wait time

Indian travellers eager to visit the United States face a major hurdle: exceptionally long visa wait times at U.S. consulates in India. With appointments stretching beyond a year, many are turning to international consulates where they can secure a visa slot in just days.

U.S. Visa Wait Times in India

For those applying for a B1 (business) or B2 (tourist) visa, the current wait times at major Indian consulates are:

Mumbai – 444 days

New Delhi – 442 days

Chennai – 436 days

Hyderabad – 429 days

Kolkata – 415 days

Given these lengthy delays, applying for a visa appointment at an international consulate with shorter wait times has become an increasingly popular alternative.

Fastest International Destinations for a U.S. Visa Appointment

Several U.S. consulates abroad offer visa interview slots in significantly shorter timeframes. Here are some of the quickest options:

Hanoi, Vietnam – 2 days

Kuwait – 4 days

Hong Kong – 7 days

Phnom Penh, Cambodia – 7 days

Baku, Azerbaijan – 9 days

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 10 days

Tokyo, Japan – 11 days

Seoul, South Korea – 11 days

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – 14 days

Singapore – 15 days

Other locations like Frankfurt (25 days) and Bangkok (31 days) still offer far shorter waits than India. However, not all international consulates provide quicker options—Colombo (114 days), Kathmandu (221 days), and Abu Dhabi (433 days) also have extended delays.

Key Considerations for Indian Travelers Applying Abroad

If you plan to apply for a U.S. visa outside India, consider these factors: