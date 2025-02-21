‘Don’t listen to rich boys…’: Rujuta Diwekar takes an indirect swipe at Nikhil Kamath’s Singapore food remark

Billionaire investor Nikhil Kamath’s recent take on home cooking or the lack of it sparked an unexpected reaction from celebrity dietician Rujuta Diwekar.

The Zerodha co-founder shared his observations from a visit to Singapore, where he claimed most people don’t cook at home and some don’t even have kitchens. He suggested that if India followed a similar trend, it would create a “massive opportunity” for restaurateurs.

Diwekar, who is known for advocating traditional Indian diets, took to X with a sharp rebuttal, though without directly naming Kamath. “Do not listen to rich boys; eating at home is a healthy practice. One that can prevent many diseases, lead to sharing between communities, and deepen bonds of love and security,” she posted.

She went a step further, urging people to develop cooking skills regardless of their gender, age, or income. “Learn to cook. Practice it often. Irrespective of gender, age, or income. #gharkakhana (home-cooked meal),” she added.

Kamath’s remarks had already set off a debate about food culture in India and Singapore. Supporters of his view highlighted Singapore’s unique hawker center culture, where affordable, hygienic, and nutritious meals are widely available, making home cooking unnecessary for many.

On the other hand, critics argued that India’s dining landscape is entirely different. Many pointed out that eating out regularly isn’t financially viable for most, nor is it always the healthiest choice. Concerns over hygiene and the deeply ingrained tradition of home-cooked meals make daily restaurant dining an unlikely shift for Indian households.

One user summarized the divide: “Ghar ka khana (home-cooked food) is an essential part of Indian culture, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”

With opinions sharply divided, the debate has highlighted not just dietary habits but also the cultural and economic factors shaping them.