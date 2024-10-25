'Don't quit! Let them fire you!': Netizens advice after company's 'Team Building' mandate to end work from home triggers mass resignations

A recent decision by a company in the US to end work-from-home (WFH) arrangements and mandate a return to the office has sparked outrage and triggered multiple resignations. The company, which has not been named, cited the need for "team building" as the primary reason for the policy change.

The anonymous employee, who joined the company less than a year ago, shared their frustration over the change. They explained that managing chronic pain and avoiding a daily commute were major reasons for accepting the job initially.

The employee mentioned that they had turned down several offers, solely because their current company offered remote work. After receiving an email about "building a stronger team," many employees began leaving the company. The original poster added, "People are already quitting. I wish I could too. It's frustrating when companies behave like this."

The post has gained over 7,000 upvotes and 500 comments, with many users expressing concerns about the growing trend of companies reversing remote work policies. One commenter suggested that the poster consult their doctor and explore the option of an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) work-from-home accommodation, noting it as a legal option for those with chronic health issues.

Another user speculated that the company might be using this policy change as a subtle way to reduce staff without needing layoffs or severance. One commenter noted, "The most talented will leave because they’ll find jobs that offer what they want," predicting a negative impact on the company’s workforce and productivity.

Several commenters strongly advised against quitting. "Don't quit! Let them fire you!" one user said, explaining that those who leave voluntarily may not be eligible for unemployment benefits, whereas those forced out would have a better chance of receiving them.

Several users suggested that the poster renegotiate their employment terms, especially if they were initially hired with the promise of full-time remote work. "If you were hired for remote work with no expectation of being in the office, just stay home and keep working," a user advised, noting that sudden changes in work conditions might provide grounds for legal action.

Since the pandemic shifted many to remote work, companies are now trying to balance team cohesion with employee preferences.