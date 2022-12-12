'Don't talk s**t' about your previous job to get hired: Deloitte exec's Twitter thread goes viral

While offering tips to stand out in an interview, Deloitte's chief technology officer Leonard Alexandru said that candidates who "don't talk s**t about their previous job" stood out to him.

On Friday, he shared a series of tweets with 10 tips for making candidates stand out in job interviews. His remarks come in the midst of mass layoffs in the technology sector, which have left tens of thousands of workers looking for new jobs.

According to Alexandru, workers changed roles for a variety of reasons, including higher pay, better opportunities for advancement, or their boss: "Sometimes, it's just not the right fit. This doesn't mean you should discredit a company just because you want to leave it."

I'm a Chief Technology Officer at Deloitte.



I've hired 100+ people in my career and I know in the first 9 minutes if a candidate has what it takes.



Here are 10 things that will make you stand out in any interview: December 9, 2022

Leonard Alexandru, who oversees tax and legal matters at the management consulting firm, claims he can tell if a candidate possesses the qualities he is looking for in less than a minute.

He listed them in a thread on Twitter, starting with honesty.

Alexandru stated that many people claim to know everything but become stumped when questioned in depth.

He also mentioned other qualities such as having the right attitude, chemistry, communication, not being a "yes man," preparation, asking questions, passion, and a proven track record.

He would prefer to hear candidates discuss ideas they had never heard of before and were interested in learning more about.

Alexandru then stated that he searches for commonalities.

"I want to respect the candidate and share common values," he said. "Do I see myself working with her for 10+ years?"

Last but not least, but most importantly, was demonstrating accomplishments. "Don't tell me, show me," he added. "A CV can be written by anyone."

According to an analysis by the employment website Indeed, Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers are currently the top companies hiring tech workers.