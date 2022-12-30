Dream11 to fine employees with Rs 1 lakh for disturbing colleagues with work on holidays: Report

On holidays, nobody wants to be disturbed with work-related calls or messages. But that does not imply that it never happens at all. Taking note of that, fantasy sports platform Dream11 has developed an interesting policy that will let the employees enjoy their holidays in peace. If employees bother coorkers while they are on vacation, they will be subject to a steep fine.

Dream11's 'Unplug Policy' states that employees can take a week off from work-related emails, messages, calls, and even their coworkers.

In a LinkedIn post, the company wrote: "At Dream11, we actually log off the 'Dreamster' who is unplugged, off from every possible Stadium communication platform, be it Slack, emails and even WhatsApp groups. We do this to ensure absolutely no one from the Dreamster’s work ecosystem can contact them while they are on their well-deserved break.”

According to CNBC TV-18 report, the company's founders, Harsh Jain and Bhavit Seth, have stated that any employee who contacts another employee during the "UNPLUG" period will be fined Rs 1 lakh. Everyone in the company can have 'Unplug' time, regardless of their position, date of hire, or other factors. According to the founders, the policy was implemented to ensure that the company is not reliant on any employee.

Employees are said to be very pleased with the company's new policy. "Allowing employees to cut off from all company systems and groups is one of the best perks one can get. We are not bothered with work calls, emails, messages, or even WhatsApp for seven days. This helps us spend some quality time doing what we love. And for me, it's time to head to the mountains. I, for one, do not feel guilty about not having a sufficient network. It's the most distinctive form of unplugging. This disconnected time also helps one rejuvenate, relax and come back feeling fresh, happy, and renewed energy to give one's best performance," a Dream 11 employee said.