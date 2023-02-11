Dress code for Haryana hospital staff: No ‘funky’ hairstyles or long nails

For medical and other personnel in Haryana government hospitals, makeup, "funky hairstyles," and long nails are out, and so are T-shirts, jeans, and skirts because the state is enforcing a dress code for healthcare workers.

The dress code being prepared by the state government is in the final stages, said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday.

He stated that the on-duty workers must follow the dress code at all times, including on weekends and night shifts, and that anyone who does not will be marked missing for the day.

According to the minister, a hospital expects particular behaviour from its staff, and a dress code is an important element that gives the organisation a "professional touch."

"Funky hairstyles, heavy jewellery, accessories, makeup, long nails during working hours are unacceptable, especially in the healthcare centres," said the minister.

Denim dresses, skirts, and jeans of any colour do not qualify as business attire and will not be allowed. In addition, the staff must wear name badges with their titles.

"Sweatshirts, sweatsuits, and shorts are not permitted. Slacks, dresses, skirts and palazzos shall not be permitted too. T-shirts, stretch T-shirts, stretch pants, fitting pants, leather pants, capris, sweatpants, tank tops, see-through dresses or tops, crop tops, off-shoulder dresses, sneakers, slippers etc., will not be permitted. Similarly, footwear must be black, clean, comfortable and free from funky designs," the minister added.

Vij said that the purpose of the dress code policy is to maintain discipline, uniformity and equality among the staff in government healthcare centres.

"A well-followed dress code policy in a hospital not only gives an employee his professional image but also presents an elegant image of an organisation among the public," he said.

The minister said, “All hospital staff working in clinical roles (medics and paramedics), cleanliness and sanitation, security, transport, technical, kitchen, field and other departments should be in a proper uniform during their working hours.”

Employees looking after non-clinical administrative work in hospitals shall wear only formals. "Every employee is expected to wear a neat and clean dress and practice good hygiene. Hair must be clean, well-groomed and neat. Men's hair should be no longer than collar length and should not interfere with the patient's care," Vij said.

"Unusual hairstyles and unconventional haircuts are not permitted. Nails must be clean, trimmed and well-manicured," the minister stressed.

He added that black pants with a white shirt and a name tag shall be worn by trainees, except for the nursing cadre.

"When you go to a private hospital, not a single employee is seen without a uniform, while in a government hospital, it is difficult to differentiate between a patient and an employee," he said, adding the dress code will improve the functioning of the hospitals in the state.

Government doctors and other staff welcomed the government's decision to bring dress code in health institutions.

On Saturday, the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, Ambala, welcomed the decision; their state president Rajesh Khayalia said that the dress code will give a professional look to the hospital staff.

The health department should give the staff at least three pairs of dresses. In addition, there should be separate changing rooms for doctors and paramedical staff on the hospital premises, said a doctor at the civil hospital in Ambala City.

He also said the staff should be allowed to change their clothes at the hospital when they arrive and put their own dress back on after duty hours.

The Nursing Welfare Association state president Vineeta said the government should have consulted with them before implementing the dress code.

