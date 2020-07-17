DU's registration process to end on July 18; cutoff date announcement not likely before September

With the CBSE results declared, speculation is rife that Delhi University will be announcing cut-offs very soon. The registration process at the varsity is already underway till July 18.

However, in a latest webinar, hosted by Bhakaracharya College of Applied Sciences in collaboration with the admission branch of DU it was revealed that the admission process in the varsity will not happen before September.

In a report in The Times of India, DU admission branch official said, "The NEET and JEE will conduct their entrance exams in September so we will continue the admission process after that".

Many of the NEET and JEE aspirants also apply to the DU. In a few days, the admission committee will sit down and make a decision, Shobha Bagai, dean (Admission) said.

It is anticipated that DU cutoffs will be higher this year as students achieving more than 95 per cent marks have almost doubled.

"There is an increase in students scoring above 95 per cent and 90 per cent marks, and we will see which streams they are from and how that will impact the cutoffs," Bagai said.

Former Academic Council member Pankaj Garg said the cutoffs in the first list would be high, but even the cutoffs in the fifth and sixth lists would be higher than last year by two-three percentage points.

According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 released by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), the Delhi University colleges hold the top four positions for best colleges in India. According to the same NIRF Ranking 2020, Delhi University is the 11th best Indian university.

