Ducati Multistrada V2 for India at Rs 14.65 lakh: Check specs and features

Italian luxury motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, on Monday, launched its new motorcycle ‘Multistrada V2’ in India starting at Rs 14.65 lakh for the standard version and Rs 16.65 lakh for top-spec ‘S’ variant. Ducati’s this new bike will be replacing Multistrada 950 in the company’s India lineup.

The new Ducati Multistrada V2, which is Rs 1.16 lakh more expensive than the now-discontinued Multistrada 950 S, goes up against the likes of Triumph Tiger 900 GT and BMW F900 XR in the country. Interestingly, Multistrada V2 is still the most expensive among its competitors.

Ducati’s new Multistrada V2, which was already been launched in the international markets in September 2021, gets several new updated and features over its predecessor Multistrada 950.

Ducati Multistrada V2 design

The bike-maker hasn’t changed much in the styling of the new Multistrada V2 as it comes with the same design elements and bodywork as the Multistrada 950. However, the Multistrada V2 gets a new colour option in the S variant to sets it apart from the outgoing model.

In addition to this, the new bike also gets a new engine cover design and has received some minor tweaks to its seating ergonomics along with repositioned footpegs.

The new bike also comes with a 5-inch colour TFT display, cruise control system, and backlit handlebar controls as standard. Similar to the Multistrada 950, the new V2 also gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels.

Ducati Multistrada V2 engine and performance

Multistrada V2 features a new clutch and a revised gearbox along with a 5kg drop in weight due to the lighter wheels and mirrors. Multistrada V2’s standard version now weighs 221.8kg, while the ‘S’ variant is a bit heavier at 224.9kg.

In terms of performance, Ducati has used the same 937cc Testastretta engine as in Multistrada 950, which produces 111.5bhp of power. However, the new bike’s torque output has increased from 94Nm to 96Nm.

Ducati Multistrada V2 safety and features

The new Ducati Multistrada V2’s electronics package stays similar to the Multistrada 950 and comes with the company’s proprietary Traction Control, cornering ABS, Vehicle Hold Control, and four riding modes. The top-spec Multistrada V2 S, on the other hand, features Ducati’s semi-active suspension system ‘Skyhook Suspension EVO’, Cornering Lights and a bi-directional Quick Shift.

The new bike’s stopping power is handled through 320mm discs Brembo monoblocs up front, a single 265mm disc at the rear.