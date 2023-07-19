Dwarka domestic help abuse case: IndiGo derosters pilot, initiates probe against her

Hours after a pilot and her husband were thrashed by locals in Delhi's Dwarka for employing a minor girl as domestic help and physically abusing her, Gurgaon-based airline IndiGo said it has derostered the pilot and an investigation has been initiated in the case.

An IndiGo spokesperson said that the airline is aware of the video, circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by the airline. The pilot's husband is part of the ground staff of an airline.

"We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The pilot and her husband were arrested today, according to the Delhi police. The police said the couple had employed a 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at their house and was allegedly beaten up by the two on Wednesday, following which a mob manhandled the duo, police said.

The abuse came to light when the help's relative noticed several injury marks on her face and body and informed the police.

The police said: "The investigation revealed that the 10-year-old girl had been working as a domestic help for the couple for the past two months. She was allegedly beaten by them. The relative of the girl noticed this today, which led to a crowd gathering at the couple's residence and confronting/manhandling them," stated the police.

#WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her.



The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

The husband and wife have been charged with child labor, physical abuse, and endangerment of a minor. The 10-year-old girl has received counseling and undergone a medical examination.

In the viral video, the couple – Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) – can be seen begging for their lives. Poornima can be heard apologising in the video, while Kaushik is seen shielding her from the agitated mob saying that "she will die...Leave her..". The crowd dispersed after an elderly man intervened.

Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan confirmed that there are no allegations of sexual harassment against the accused couple. He also mentioned that the girl was employed via a relative who works in a nearby household.

#WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her.



The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

(With agency inputs)

Watch: Delhi’s IGI Airport gets Asia’s biggest business lounge ‘Encalm Prive’ at Terminal 3; Know all about amenities, how to access this new luxurious lounge

Watch: Messi’s Inter Miami debut: Ticket price reaches Rs 90 lakh for the Argentine’s first match in US; Check the ticket price of Ronaldo’s Saudi debut

Watch: Ashes 2023: England faces Australia in the fourth test of Ashes at Old Trafford; Check out the stats and records of Manchester Tests so far